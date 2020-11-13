Mooresboro, N.C. - John Larry Greene, 78, of 2330 McCraw Road, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Hospice of the Carolina Foothills in Forest City, NC.

Born in Boiling Springs, NC, he was the husband of Nora "Molly" Stroupe Greene for 35 years and son of the late J.R. Greene and Nora Bridges Greene. He was a graduate of Boiling Springs High School in North Carolina, attended Gardner-Webb College and retired from Timken. He was a member of Camps Creek Baptist Church where he served as Church Treasurer for over 20 years. Larry loved his family and golf and was an avid Atlanta Braves fan.

Surviving in addition to his wife is a son, Johnny Ray Greene (Becky) of Pennsylvania; a daughter, Regina Greene Lowery (Johnnie) of Mooresboro, NC; two stepsons, Randy Owensby (Sue) of Tennessee and John Owensby; a sister, Patty Bridges (Dean) of Alabama; five grandchildren, Bradley Orr, Kaycee Morgan (James), Will Greene (Val), Andy Greene and Haley Owensby; four great-grandchildren, Savannah, Elayna, John Eric and Madison.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11 a.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Allen Hall and Reverend Buddy Morehead officiating. Interment will be in Cleveland Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Camps Creek Baptist Church, 2318 Camps Creek Church Road, Mooresboro, NC 28114.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.