Larry Horton

Larry Horton Obituary

Gaffney, SC - Marshall Larry Horton, 69, of 129 Humphries Circle, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Cherokee Medical Center.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of the late Melba Jean McCraw Horton and the son of the Marshall Brivet Horton and Alta Guyton Horton. Mr. Horton was a United States Army and Navy Veteran, retired from Timken and was of the Baptist Faith. He enjoyed collecting knives and Harley Davidson memorabilia .

Surviving are two daughters, Angie Green and husband, Tavis of Cleveland, SC and Alta Peeler and husband, Danny of Gaffney; two sisters, Karen Bolton and husband, Roy and Annette Horton, both of Blacksburg; eight grandchildren, Allen, Austin, Alyssa, Amber, Autumn, Josh, Caitlyn and Trinity; and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Horton was preceded in death by a brother, Tim Horton.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Reverend Travis Blackwell officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Gibbs Cancer Center, 380 Serpentine Drive, Suite- 200, Spartanburg, SC, 29303.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on June 10, 2019
