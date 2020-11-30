Gaffney, S.C. - Larry Bill Jones, 68, of 300 8th Street, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Kimberly McAbee Jones and he was the son of the late Lawrence Jones and Mildred Godfrey Jones. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, retired from textiles and Brown's Amusement. He was an avid Gamecock and NASCAR fan, particularly Bill and Chase Elliott. Mr. Jones was a member of Temple Baptist Church.

Surviving are two sons, Derrick Jones and Shannon Jones, both of Gaffney; a daughter, Brandy Jones (Christopher Mullinax), both of Gaffney; a brother, Richard Jones (Lisa) of Gaffney; three grandchildren, Morgan Jones, Logan Mullinax and Landrey Jones.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home.

The family will be at their respective homes.

