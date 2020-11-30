1/
Larry Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gaffney, S.C. - Larry Bill Jones, 68, of 300 8th Street, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Kimberly McAbee Jones and he was the son of the late Lawrence Jones and Mildred Godfrey Jones. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, retired from textiles and Brown's Amusement. He was an avid Gamecock and NASCAR fan, particularly Bill and Chase Elliott. Mr. Jones was a member of Temple Baptist Church.

Surviving are two sons, Derrick Jones and Shannon Jones, both of Gaffney; a daughter, Brandy Jones (Christopher Mullinax), both of Gaffney; a brother, Richard Jones (Lisa) of Gaffney; three grandchildren, Morgan Jones, Logan Mullinax and Landrey Jones.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved