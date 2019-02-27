Larry Eugene Linder, 69, of Blacksburg, SC, passed away on February 24, 2019, at the Cherokee Medical Center in Gaffney, SC.

He was born November 28, 1949, in Spartanburg County, SC, son of the late Lloyd and Pauline Linder.

Larry was a US Marine Vietnam Veteran, who received two purple hearts during his service for his country. He was a former evangelist, who was always willing to talk about the Lord with anyone.

A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Friday, March 1, 2019, at Greene Funeral Service, West Chapel, 216 Archie Whitesides Rd. Gastonia, officiated by the Rev. James Herring.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Westview Gardens, Bessemer City, with military honors provided by the Marines and the Gaston County Honor Guard.

Mr. Linder is survived by fiancée, Jane Bollinger; son, Anthony Linder; daughters, Sandy Threadgill, Candy Rector, Tonya Hatley, Dayna Wilson; brother, Jim Linder; sisters, Thelma Linder, Doris Blackwell; grandchildren, Jessica Wells, Brandon Howell, Ashley Ferguson, J.D. Ferguson, Candi Jacobs, Kayla Jacobs; eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Linder; son, Stanley Wilds.

Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.

