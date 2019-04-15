Larry Donell "Mope" Littlejohn, 58, of 112 Kennedy Street passed away Thursday in Inman, SC.

He was born in Gaffney and was a son of Mrs. Eria Littlejohn Corry and the late J.C. Adams.

He was a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church and a self-employed handyman.

"Mope" was preceded in death by his father, two brothers, Joe Dean Adams and James Charles "Ned" Adams, and a special aunt, Sophie Littlejohn.

He leaves to cherish loving memories: his mother, Mrs. Eria Corry, of Gaffney; sisters, Johnnie Mae Littlejohn, Jessie Littlejohn, Barbara Littlejohn, Frances Corry, Willie Mae Littlejohn, Teresa Adams, Veronica Sims, and Yolanda Wray (Tony), all of Gaffney, Shirley Smith, of Greenville, SC, Diane Howell (Carl) and Sylvia Adams, of Jacksonville, FL; two brothers, Bruce Adams (Phyllis) and Burgess Haney, of Gaffney; step-mother, Mrs. Nancy Adams, of Gaffney; a niece, Kathy Littlejohn, and nephew, Devontae Dawkins, raised in the home; other relatives and many friends.

Funeral Service will be Thursday, 3:00 p.m., in Mt. Sinai Baptist Church with Rev. C.A. Wallace and Minister Stephanie Tate. Interment will follow in Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.

He will be in state in the church Thursday at 2:00 p.m.

