Gaffney - Larry Dean McAbee, 55, of 305 Starr Ridge Road, passed away on Saturday, March 16th, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Susan Peterson McAbee and the son of Jessie Foster McAbee and the late Willis McAbee Jr. Larry previously worked in textiles and was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his wife and mother, Mr. McAbee is survived by two daughters, Christy McAbee and Alicia Nixon (Zach); three grandchildren, James McAbee, Ayden Sinclair, and Kayden Nixon; and two sisters, Linda Wynn and Becky Parker, all of Gaffney.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, James McAbee.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, 19th of March, 2019, from 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary of Gaffney.

Funeral services will he held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Gordon Mortuary of Gaffney Chapel with Rev. Joe Sparks and Rev. Dwight Easler officiating.

The family will be at his mother's residence, 309 Starr Ridge Road, Gaffney.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.

The Gaffney location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the McAbee family.