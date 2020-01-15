Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141

Larry Millwood

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Millwood Obituary

Gaffney, S.C. - Larry Wayne Millwood, 71, of 816 W. Montgomery Street, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 13, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late Melton Eston Millwood and Eula Louise Arledge Millwood. He loved his family and fishing.

Surviving are two sisters, Donna Watson and husband, Lyle of Greenville and Pamela Millwood of Landrum; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters, Shelia Jean Pearson and Freida Elaine Strickland and a brother, Randy Steven Millwood.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 4 p.m. at Wood Memorial Park with Mr. Lyle Watson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee County Disability and Special Needs, P.O. Box 340, Gaffney, SC 29342.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -