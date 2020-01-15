|
Gaffney, S.C. - Larry Wayne Millwood, 71, of 816 W. Montgomery Street, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 13, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late Melton Eston Millwood and Eula Louise Arledge Millwood. He loved his family and fishing.
Surviving are two sisters, Donna Watson and husband, Lyle of Greenville and Pamela Millwood of Landrum; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters, Shelia Jean Pearson and Freida Elaine Strickland and a brother, Randy Steven Millwood.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 4 p.m. at Wood Memorial Park with Mr. Lyle Watson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee County Disability and Special Needs, P.O. Box 340, Gaffney, SC 29342.
The family will be at their respective homes.
