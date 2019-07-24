Home

Larry Montgomery

Larry Alfred Montgomery, Sr., 76, of 512 Hetty Hill Street, passed away Thursday, July 18, in Cherokee Medical Center.

He was the son of the late Crawley and Minnie Mae Dawkins Montgomery and the husband of Diane Littlejohn Montgomery.

Larry was a member and

Trustee of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a retired automobile salesman.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings, Forest Montgomery and Brenda Montgomery.

He leaves to cherish loving memories: his wife, Diane Montgomery, of the home; a son, Larry A. Montgomery, Jr., of Gaffney; a daughter, Karen Montgomery, of Las Vegas, NV; and one grandchild.

The Funeral Service will be Wednesday, July 24, 3 p.m., in Mt. Zion Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. A. L. Brackett officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. He will be in state in the church Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on July 24, 2019
