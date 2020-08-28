1/1
Larry Mullinax
Cowpens, S.C. - Larry Dean Mullinax, 70, of 160 Foxfire Road, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Cliffside, NC, he was the husband of Betty Marlene Vickers Mullinax and son of the late Roscoe Mullinax and Mary Sue Campbell Mullinax. He retired from Waste Management and Builders 1st Source, was an avid fisherman, loved his family, and a member of Freedom Baptist Church in Chesnee.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Ray Mullinax (Deanna) of Cowpens; a daughter, Angie Miller (David) of Mayo; a brother, Timmy Mullinax (Sonya) of Mayo; a sister, Melissa Tabor (Joe), of Mayo; a brotherin law, Donald Pawley of Mayo; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald Mullinax and Randy Mullinax and a sister, Jewel Pawley.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Jimmy Atkins and Reverend Harold Johnson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Spartanburg Regional Hospice, P.O. Box 2624, Spartanburg, SC 29304.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
AUG
29
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Terry Johnson
Coworker
