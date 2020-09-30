1/2
Larry Mullinax
Gaffney, S.C. - Larry Dean Mullinax, 73, of 601 Darwin Road, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

Born in Gaffney, he was the son of the late D.B. Mullinax and Bessie Floree Sellars Mullinax and fiance' of Annette Turner Greene. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School and York Technical College. He served in Vietnam in the 11th Armored Calvary "Black Horse" Division and was the recipient of the Purple Heart. He was retired from Duke Power and the Cherokee County School District, enjoyed hunting and fishing. Mr. Mullinax was a member of Mt. Ararat Baptist Church.

Surviving is a son, Larry Bruce Mullinax and wife, Lisa of Gaffney; a daughter, Tammy Mullinax of Gaffney; three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and special numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Mullinax was preceded in death by two sisters, Jane Harris and Judy Painter; and a brother, Kenneth Mullinax.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Mt. Ararat Baptist Church with Reverend Tommy Wright officiating. Interment, with military honors, will be in Mt. Ararat Baptist Church Cemetery. Members of the 11th Armored Calvary "Black Horse" Division will serve as honorary pallbearers. Pallbearers will be Lee Turner, Justin Johnson, Danny Sarratt, Jimmy "Mack" McAbee, Bill Putnam and John Putnam.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Spartanburg Regional Hospice, P.O. Box 2624, Spartanburg, SC 29304.

The family will be at the home of Annette Greene, 625 Darwin Road, Gaffney, SC 29340.

On online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sep. 30, 2020.
