|
Gaffney, S.C. - Larry David Smith, Sr., 71, of 140 Knollcrest Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Griffin, GA, he was the husband of Wanda Kay Wilson Smith and son of the late Jefferson Davis Smith and Lillian Smith. He retired from construction, was a U.S. Army veteran and of the Baptist faith. He loved his family, hunting and fishing.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Larry D. Smith, Jr. (Tessa) of Panama City, CA; two stepsons, Kent O'Neal (Laura) of Panama City, CA and Ralph Coyle of Gaffney; a stepdaughter, Laurie O'Neal of California; a step daughter-in-law, Summer Coyle of Gaffney; two brothers, Junior Smith (Debra) of Thomaston, GA and Wayne Smith (Teresa) of Davidson, NC; three sisters, Cynthia Hobbs, Lavern Jordan, both of Butler, GA and Rosie Dinkins (Ricky) of Thomaston, GA; a special aunt, Vacy Wilson (Doug) of Gaffney; ten grandchildren, Larry Miller, Kayla O'Neal, Lyeigh, Kaleb, Adam, Brittany & Brianna Smith, Amber Coyle Roberts (Brandon), Miley Coyle and Lilly Smith; four greatgrandchildren, Sarah & McKenzie Miller, Kentleigh & Ryleigh Roberts. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Linda Moss, Brenda Sandefur and Paula Smith, a stepson, D. J. Coyle, two brothers-in-law, Boyd Hobbs and Billy Jordan, two aunts, Mary Ann Smith and Violet Smith and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Eugene & Joanne Wilson.
The family would like to express special thanks to caregivers, Kelly Waters, Evelyn Smith, Shareika White and Hospice Compassus, especially, Bruce, Margaret, Jordanna, Summer and Christy.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Bethany Baptist Church. He will also lie in state from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Bethany Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. at the Church with Reverend Phil Gallman and Reverend Roger Ham officiating. Interment, with military honors, will be in Oakland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Bethany Baptist Church, "Youth Group Fund", P.O. Box 698, Gaffney, SC 29342.
The family will be at the residence.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome. com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.