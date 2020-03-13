Home

Larry Stroup

Larry Stroup Obituary

Blacksburg, S.C. - Larry Glenn Stroup, 67, of Blacksburg, S.C., passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, March 10, at Peachtree Centre, Gaffney, S.C.

Preceding Mr. Stroup in death are his parents, L.G. and Dorothy Kazaih Stroup; a sister, Pamela Wells; four brothers, John Douglas, Neal Douglas, Ricky Stroup and Kenny Stroup.

After serving his country in the U.S. Army, he worked in food services at Fort Sill Army Base in Lawton, OK for several years. In his free time, he loved to watch wrestling and cheering on his favorite, Wahoo McDaniel.

Left to cherish his memory are two sisters, Carol Stacy of Blacksburg and Essie Williams of Oceanside, Calif.; and two brothers, Clarence Douglas of Abilene, KS and William Douglas of WA. IN addition to his brothers and sisters, he is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be made to Peachtree Centre in honor of the great care he received, 143 N. Limestone St., Gaffney, SC 29340.

The Gore Family of White Columns Funeral Service is serving the Stroup family.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Mar. 13, 2020
