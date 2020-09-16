1/
Larry Williams
Gaffney, S.C. - Larry Dean Williams, 61, of 1429 Chesnee Highway, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Cherokee Medical Center.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Candie Horton Williams of the home and son of the late "Wimpy" Dean Williams and Shirley Porter Sullivan and stepson of the late Joe Sullivan. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, employed by Estes Trucking, a member of the Gold Wing Motorcycle Club and of the Baptist faith.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a stepson, Michael Stephen Horton (Tonya) of Gaffney; sisters, Debra Godfrey (Eddie) of Gaffney, Lisa Ann Majeski (David) of Virginia and Denise Dixon of Gaffney; two grandchildren, Addison Horton and Kage Horton; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Michael Dean Williams, a sister, Cynthia Duncan, maternal grandmother, Wilma Porter White, maternal grandfather, Lee Porter and paternal grandparents, Clyde & Fairy Sentell Williams.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Bob Finley and Reverend Michael Williamson officiating. Entombment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sep. 16, 2020.
