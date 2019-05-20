Home

Limestone Baptist Church
807 South Johnson St
Gaffney, SC 29340
Lying in State
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
12:30 PM
Limestone Baptist Church
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
1:30 PM
Limestone Baptist Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Limestone Baptist Church

Latania Byers


Latania Byers Obituary

Latania Denise Byers, 40, of 1111 Filter Plant Rd, Gaffney, SC, peacefully transitioned Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at The Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. She was the daughter of Carolyn S. Harris and the late James A. Byers and the late Charles E. Harris. She was born in Cherokee County on September 12,1978. She was a member of Gaffney High School Class of 1996. She joined the Limestone Baptist Church at an early age.

She leaves to cherish fond memories, a son Sheltez Phillips, two daughters, Jameria Byers, Chardasia Haskins, a granddaughter, Kehlani Phillips, her mother, Carolyn S. Harris. One brother, Lamar Byers. Three special sisters, Marshal Sarratt, Nikki Brooks, Minister Meka Jones.

Seven aunts, Erma Jean Sarratt, Sandra Waddell, Andrea Leach, Rosalyn Camp, Brossie Byers, Pauline Wilkie, Aquilla Berry. Eight great-aunts, Martha Littlejohn, Dorothy McDowell, Jeannette Keitt, Stina Smith, Sonya Elaine Brown, Mattie Manning, Ethel Mae Norris, English Gibbs. Two uncles, Joe Sarratt, Willie Dean Sarratt. A host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the Limestone Baptist Church with the Rev. Michael Golden officiating.

A thirty-minute visitation prior to the service. The body will lie-in-state at 12:30 p.m.

Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.genesisfuneralservices.com

The family is receiving friends at the home of her mother, Ms. Carolyn Harris of 418 Chatham Ave, Gaffney, SC.

Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc. is serving the family.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 20, 2019
