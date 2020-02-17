|
Gaffney, SC - Laura Jones Bright, 89, of 152 Baker Road, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Cherokee Medical Center.
Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late Charles Edward Bright and daughter of the late Buford Jones and Mary Ellen Thomas Jones. She retired from textiles and was a member of Beaverdam Baptist Church. She loved her family, reading and cooking.
Surviving are three sons, James Bright and wife, Candace of Little River, SC, Jimmy Bright of Gaffney and Charles Bright and wife, Diane of Blacksburg; two daughters, Judy Devlin and husband, Michael of New Jersey and Patricia Knighton and husband, Jerry of Pacolet; a daughter-in-law, Lori Bright of Florence; 18 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Billy Bright and Tommy Bright, a daughter, Mary Bright, a sister, Gracie Dugan and two brothers, Broadus Jones and Jack Jones.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Sidney Weaver officiating. Entombment will be in the Frederick Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Memorials may be made to: Beaverdam Baptist Church, 142 Beaverdam Road, Gaffney, SC 29341.
The family will be at the home of Joey Bright, 3361 Old Georgia Highway, Gaffney.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Feb. 17, 2020