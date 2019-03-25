|
Gaffney - Mrs. Lauretta Jean Holcomb, 68, of 235 Ford Road, passed away on March 21, 2019, at Reliant Pro Rehab in Spartanburg. Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of Floyd Holcomb and the daughter of the late Dan Martin, Sr. and Dorothy Mosely Martin. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 2:00-3:00 pm at Faith Baptist Church. Memorial services will immediately follow. The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Holcomb family.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Mar. 25, 2019
