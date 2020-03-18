|
AIKEN, SC - Laverne Jones Price of 9 Furman Dr., Aiken SC passed away Tuesday morning, March 10, 2020 in her home. Laverne Price was much loved by her family and friends. A celebration of her life was held in a graveside service on Saturday, March 14 at 11 a.m. at Sunset Memorial (2648 Jefferson Davis Highway). The family received friends Friday, March 13, 5:30 – 7 p.m. at Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home (715 E. Pine Log Rd., Aiken).
Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, Keith Price, and her precious daughter, Cindy Price, Laverne's family includes three sons, James Keith (Debra) Price, Jr. of Aiken, Rev. Steven Lavern (Scott Turner) Price of Greenville SC, and Gregory Alan (Angela) Price of Evans, Ga. Grandson, Keith Porter Price, Aiken SC, grandaughter, Lauren Price Boykin, Aiken SC and her much loved greatgrandchildren, Lainy Price Maciejewski, and Tucker Price Boykin, Aiken.
Laverne's family includes one sister and two brothers, Shelba Barnhill of Gaffney SC and one brother, Bob Jones (Gail) of Asheboro NC and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one brother, George Jones and her parents, C. C. and Ollie Jones of Gaffney, SC.
Laverne Price, wideeyed young woman with an infectious laugh and the eyes of love, moved to Aiken in 1953 where she not only made a home for her husband children and her grands, she shined a light of grace and love that makes the world better. In spite of griefs and hardships, her spark of joy and kindness never dimmed. She will be missed, not only by her family, but also by her other "family," her numerous friends, her church, South Aiken Presbyterian, her beloved bridge clubs, as well as her caregivers, led by Gail Feldman, who became like family. Always "the best momma in the world," her love lives on.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to… … dementia, hospice, autism, or juvenile diabetes.
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, 715 East Pine Log Rd., Aiken, SC