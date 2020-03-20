Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Frederick Memorial Gardens
Visitation
Following Services
Frederick Memorial Gardens

Laverne Randolph


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laverne Randolph Obituary

Mayo, S.C. - Laverne White Randolph, 90, formerly of 145 Lakeview Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Brookview Healthcare.

Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late Hudie Eugene Randolph and daughter of the late D. L. White and Helen Bailey White. She was a retired registered nurse, a member of Overbrook Community Church in Gaffney and she loved her family.

Surviving are three daughters, Susan Randolph Hindman (Michael) of West Palm Beach, FL, Lisa Randolph Jones (Frank) of Cowpens and Lee Randolph Webb (Chris) of Columbia; two grandchildren, Kristen Blanton Bolin (Steve) of Gaffney and Ryan F. Jones of Los Angeles, CA; one great-grandchild, Steven Bolin, III of Gaffney; a brother, Fred A. White (Mary) of Kings Mountain, NC; a sister, Barbara White Bees of Kings Mountain, NC. In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Martha Ann Randolph.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Reverend James "Bucky" Brown officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Hospice Care of SC, 110 Dillon Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29301.

The family will be at the home of Steve and Kristen Bolin, 152 Coyl Road, Gaffney.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laverne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -