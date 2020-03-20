|
Mayo, S.C. - Laverne White Randolph, 90, formerly of 145 Lakeview Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Brookview Healthcare.
Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late Hudie Eugene Randolph and daughter of the late D. L. White and Helen Bailey White. She was a retired registered nurse, a member of Overbrook Community Church in Gaffney and she loved her family.
Surviving are three daughters, Susan Randolph Hindman (Michael) of West Palm Beach, FL, Lisa Randolph Jones (Frank) of Cowpens and Lee Randolph Webb (Chris) of Columbia; two grandchildren, Kristen Blanton Bolin (Steve) of Gaffney and Ryan F. Jones of Los Angeles, CA; one great-grandchild, Steven Bolin, III of Gaffney; a brother, Fred A. White (Mary) of Kings Mountain, NC; a sister, Barbara White Bees of Kings Mountain, NC. In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Martha Ann Randolph.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Reverend James "Bucky" Brown officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Hospice Care of SC, 110 Dillon Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29301.
The family will be at the home of Steve and Kristen Bolin, 152 Coyl Road, Gaffney.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Mar. 20, 2020