Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141

Rev. Lawrance "Bubba" Davidson

Rev. Lawrance "Bubba" Davidson Obituary
Gaffney, S.C. - Rev. Lawrance Junior Davidson, 84, of 504 Hetty Hill Street, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of the late Lonnie Mae Gaffney Davidson and son of the late Lawrance Davidson, Sr. and Mary Hunt Davidson. He was a minister of the gospel and retired from Overnite Transportation and Gaffney Housing Authority. He was a former Mason, enjoyed yard work and cutting grass and was a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church.
Surviving are six sons, Claude Davidson (Raffaella) of Galveston, Texas, Roy Davidson (Kerra), Anthony Davidson, Bryant Davidson (Tracy), Calvin Davidson and Melvin Davidson (Sherida) all of Gaffney; three daughters, Rosa Davidson, Shirley Davidson and Angela Houser (Nathaniel), all of Gaffney; two sisters, Girtha Brown and Corrine Craig, both of Gaffney; sisters-in-law, Margaret Hicks, Betty Lindsay, Bessie Mayberry, Katherine Harrison (George), all of Gaffney and Ramus Moton of Florida; brothers-in-law, James Hoey and Bobby Jefferies (Debra) of Gaffney; 27 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, L.C. Davis and Horace Craig and a sister-in-law, Helen Hoey.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , Cherokee Co. Unit., 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.
The family will be at the home of Rosa Davidson, 302 Camellia Circle, Gaffney.
Arrangements will be announced by Blakely Funeral Home.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019
