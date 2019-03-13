|
Gaffney, S.C. - Reverend Lawrance Junior (Bubba) Davidson, 84, of 504 Hetty Hill Street, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Reverend Lawrance Davidson will lie in state from 1:00 until 2:00 PM on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Ebenezer Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 PM at the church. Interment will be in Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery. An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Mar. 13, 2019
