Leabron Rogers
Blacksburg, S.C. - Leabron Angress Rogers Jr., 86, of 558 Bridges Road, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Atrium Health of Charlotte.

Born in Shelby, NC, he was the loving husband for 54 years of Betty Jo Wallace Rogers and the son of the late Leabron Rogers, Sr. and Mallie Ledbetter Rogers. He was a retired Radio Broadcaster and worked in the automobile industry for 20 years. He enjoyed singing gospel music for 38 years, was a musician, having played bass, the banjo and flat top guitar. Mr. Rogers was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife, also surviving are two daughters, Susan Lane McDonald (Charlie) of Shelby and Tina Chastain (Randy) of Walhalla; a brother, Paul Rogers of Nashville; three grandchildren, Jessica Smith (Pete), Chase Cobb (Amy) and Jordon Cobb (Candice); four great-grandchildren, Mya Cobb, Brady Smith, Brantley Smith and Kesslyn Jordan. Mr. Rogers was preceded in death by four brothers, Clyde Rogers, Harvey Rogers, Ernest Rogers and Johnny Rogers; and a sister, Ruth Mabry.

The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Rock Springs Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life service will immediately follow at 3:00PM at the church with Reverend Dale Welch, Reverend Ed Hutchinson and Reverend Richard Brown officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Rock Springs Baptist Church, "Paving Fund", 1184 Rock Springs Baptist Church, Blacksburg, SC, 29702.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Rock Springs Baptist Church
OCT
14
Service
03:00 PM
Rock Springs Baptist Church
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
