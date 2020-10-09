1/1
Lee "Hoot" Parker
Blacksburg, S.C. - Lee Homer "Hoot" Parker, 80, of 152 Young Grove Road, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 5, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Blacksburg, he was the husband of Carolyn Hamrick Parker and son of the late William Forrest Parker and Corrie Bratton Parker. He retired from Duke Power Company, most recently worked at Bi- Lo and a member of Buffalo Baptist Church. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, farming, bicycles and Farmall tractors.

Surviving in addition to his wife are three daughters, Angie Cooper (Danny) of Shelby, NC, Lorieann Byars (Scott) and Dana Weaver (Chris), both of Blacksburg; a brother, Forrest "Junior" Parker (Gerry) of Kings Mountain, NC; a sister, Betty Harrington of Gaffney; three sisters-in-law, Frances Parker, Diane Parker, both of Blacksburg, and Diana Rollins of Shelby, NC; four grandchildren, Ethan Cooper (Hailey), Ben Cooper (fiancé, Madison), Corrie Rindone (Kevin) and Drake Byars; four great-grandchildren, Delaney Cooper, Wren Cooper, Millie Jane Cooper and Finleigh Marie Rindone and one expected great-grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers, William "Bill" Parker, Henry "Bate" Parker, James "Jake" Parker, Charles Parker, Reverend Perrin Parker and Bobby Dean Parker and a sister, Leila Parker Lyle and four great-grandchildren, Jaxon Cooper, Jayse Cooper, Ellee Cooper and Emersyn Cooper.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Buffalo Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3 p.m. at the Church with Dr. Bruce Price and Dr. Barry Goodman officiating. Interment will be in the Buffalo Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Buffalo Baptist Church, 618 Old Buffalo Church Road, Blacksburg, SC 29702 or Faith Baptist Church, 2738 S. Post Road, Shelby, NC 28152 or Spartanburg Regional Hospice, P.O. Box 2624, Spartanburg, SC 29304.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, S.C.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Buffalo Baptist Church
OCT
9
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Buffalo Baptist Church
