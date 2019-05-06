Gaffney, S.C. - Jerry Lee Scalf Jr., 27, of 602 River Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 3, 2019.

Born in Spartanburg, he was the son of Rita Vinesett Scalf and the late Jerry Lee Scalf, Sr. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, enjoyed racing, spending time with his children and loved his family. He was employed with Rent-A- Center and a member of Cherokee Avenue Baptist.

Surviving are three daughters, Arianna Bailey, Rose Bailey and Aniyah Bailey; three sisters, Heather Vinesett (Scott Mathis), Harley Scalf (Kyla Pennington) and Krystal Lester (Phillip), all of Gaffney; mother of his three children, Angela Bailey; a sister/niece, Kayla V. Hall (James) of Gaffney; two nieces, Alyssa Spencer (Steven Manning) and Autumn Spencer; a nephew, Littleman; a uncle, Jimmy Scalf; a childhood friend, Mark Ellison. Mr. Scalf was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Joe and Grace Vinesett; and paternal grandparents, Lloyd and Lacie Scalf.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 PM on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 PM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Jason Allison and Mrs. Tracy Cantrell officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Spartanburg Regional Hospice, 120 Heywood Avenue-Suite 300, Spartanburg, SC, 29302.

The family will be at the home of his Mother, 213 Coach Hill Drive.

