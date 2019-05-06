Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141

Lee Scalf Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lee Scalf Jr. Obituary

Gaffney, S.C. - Jerry Lee Scalf Jr., 27, of 602 River Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 3, 2019.

Born in Spartanburg, he was the son of Rita Vinesett Scalf and the late Jerry Lee Scalf, Sr. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, enjoyed racing, spending time with his children and loved his family. He was employed with Rent-A- Center and a member of Cherokee Avenue Baptist.

Surviving are three daughters, Arianna Bailey, Rose Bailey and Aniyah Bailey; three sisters, Heather Vinesett (Scott Mathis), Harley Scalf (Kyla Pennington) and Krystal Lester (Phillip), all of Gaffney; mother of his three children, Angela Bailey; a sister/niece, Kayla V. Hall (James) of Gaffney; two nieces, Alyssa Spencer (Steven Manning) and Autumn Spencer; a nephew, Littleman; a uncle, Jimmy Scalf; a childhood friend, Mark Ellison. Mr. Scalf was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Joe and Grace Vinesett; and paternal grandparents, Lloyd and Lacie Scalf.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 PM on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 PM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Jason Allison and Mrs. Tracy Cantrell officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Spartanburg Regional Hospice, 120 Heywood Avenue-Suite 300, Spartanburg, SC, 29302.

The family will be at the home of his Mother, 213 Coach Hill Drive.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com. Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now