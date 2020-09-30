Leland Stanford "Stan" Clary Sr., of Greenville, SC formerly of Spartanburg, SC, died September 28, 2020 at McCall Hospice House. Born February 2, 1928 in Gaffney, SC, he was the son of the late Barney Clanton and Mabel Louise Kendrick Clary and husband of 67 years to the late Betty Fowler Clary.

A U. S. Navy veteran of World War II on the USS Boxer, Mr. Clary was the owner of W.A.C.C.O. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, the John Nicholson Sunday School Class, VFW, American Legion Post #28, and Hejaz Shriners.

Survivors include his sons, Leland Stanford Clary Jr. (Teresa) of Greenville, SC and James Richard Clary (Mary Jane) of Houston, TX; grandchildren, Jessica, Savanna, Taylor, and Sabrina; great-granddaughter, Charlee and brother, William S. Clary of Gaffney, SC. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by siblings, Buford, Phil, June, Carl, Thurman, Wayne, Hannah Hicks, and Nancy Hunt.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday October 2, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood- Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by The Rev. Neal Y. Woods. Visitation will follow the service. Social distancing to be observed and masks are required.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 626 Norwood St., Spartanburg, SC 29302, or The Small Fry Foundation Scholarship Fund Inc., P.O. Box 71, Gaffney, SC 29342.

Floyd's North Church Street Chapel