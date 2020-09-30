1/2
Leland Stanford Clary Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leland's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Leland Stanford "Stan" Clary Sr., of Greenville, SC formerly of Spartanburg, SC, died September 28, 2020 at McCall Hospice House. Born February 2, 1928 in Gaffney, SC, he was the son of the late Barney Clanton and Mabel Louise Kendrick Clary and husband of 67 years to the late Betty Fowler Clary.

A U. S. Navy veteran of World War II on the USS Boxer, Mr. Clary was the owner of W.A.C.C.O. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, the John Nicholson Sunday School Class, VFW, American Legion Post #28, and Hejaz Shriners.

Survivors include his sons, Leland Stanford Clary Jr. (Teresa) of Greenville, SC and James Richard Clary (Mary Jane) of Houston, TX; grandchildren, Jessica, Savanna, Taylor, and Sabrina; great-granddaughter, Charlee and brother, William S. Clary of Gaffney, SC. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by siblings, Buford, Phil, June, Carl, Thurman, Wayne, Hannah Hicks, and Nancy Hunt.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday October 2, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood- Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by The Rev. Neal Y. Woods. Visitation will follow the service. Social distancing to be observed and masks are required.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 626 Norwood St., Spartanburg, SC 29302, or The Small Fry Foundation Scholarship Fund Inc., P.O. Box 71, Gaffney, SC 29342.

An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com

Floyd's North Church Street Chapel



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved