|
|
Lenora Byers Weeks, 90, of 503 W. Robinson Street, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Brookview Healthcare Center.
Wife of Samuel Weeks, she was born in Cherokee County and was a daughter of the late Freeman and Marie Smith Byers.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by: a brother, Rochelle Byers, of Fayetteville, NC; a sister, Peola Wilson, of Baltimore, MD.
The Funeral Service will be Saturday, 11 a.m., in The Gilmore Mortuary Chapel with Rev. James Armstrong officiating. Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery.
The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sept. 18, 2019