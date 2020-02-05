|
Leon Gist, age 92, died peacefully at Joshua Tree Care Center in North Olmsted, Ohio, Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Leon was born in Union, SC and raised in Gaffney. One of eight siblings born to the late Foster and Ophelia (Coleman) Gist. All of his siblings, Harry, Annie Mae, Fosteen, Albert, Solicitor, James, and Clarence, preceded him in death. All eight are together again for eternity.
Leon's first job off the farm at age 17 was a dishwasher at Limestone College. When he relocated to Cleveland, Ohio Leon met and married Josephine (Hill). They had two children, Leslie Eugene (deceased) and Leon Robert William. Leon worked for Ford Motor Company in Brookpark, Ohio for 31 years. During his retirement he enjoyed gardening, fishing, traveling and serving others.
Leon accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior at a young age and for over 60 years he was very involved at his church and serving in the community on the West Side of Cleveland. He often spoke of singing with his gospel group throughout the country. Leon had a wonderful singing voice and loved listening to African American quartet singing groups. Leon and his brothers sang quartet together in Gaffney and later brought their talent to Cleveland where they sang for fun and at local churches.
Survivors include his son Leon; three sisters-in-law Eva Gist (James) of Cleveland, Lucendia Gist Buchanan (Albert) of Gaffney, Ollie Gist (Clarence) of Cleveland; and many friends, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Wake and service will be held Friday, February 7, 10 a.m., at Second Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 12017 Emery Ave, SW, Cleveland, Ohio, 44135. Funeral services arranged by Strowder Funeral Home, 822 E. 105th St. Cleveland, Ohio 44108.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Feb. 5, 2020