Gaffney, S.C. - Leon Pridmore, 93, of 117 Hampshire Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 30, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Vonceil Deaton Pridmore and son of the late Fay Pridmore and Lucy Sparks Pridmore. He retired from textiles, was a U.S. Navy World War II veteran, and a member of Providence Baptist Church where he was a former Sunday school teacher and usher. He loved his family and gardening.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Tim Pridmore and Mike Pridmore (Betty Carol), both of Gaffney; two grandchildren, Metta Pridmore of Greenville and Michael Pridmore of Chapin; six greatgrandchildren. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Bobby Pridmore and Billy Wade Pridmore.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the caregivers and staff at Home Instead Senior Care.
Graveside services will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Dr. Scott Peterson officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Providence Baptist Church, 822 Providence Road, Gaffney, SC 29341.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Apr. 1, 2020