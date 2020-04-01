|
|
Gaffney, S.C. - Leonard Eugene Troxell, 67, of 113 Grayson Lane, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Spartanburg, he was the husband of Frances Earlene Cowart Troxell and son of the late Leonard Earl Troxell and Janie Ruth Massey Troxell. He was a self-employed roofer, a U.S. Army Vietnam War veteran and of the Baptist faith.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter, Stacy Hefner of Gaffney; a brother, Douglas Troxell of Pacolet; two sisters, Elaine Jennings (Johnny) of Roebuck and Earline Bailey of Inman; four grandchildren, Tyler Hefner, Zack Hefner, Hailey Hefner and Brian Hefner. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Christopher Eugene Troxell and a sister, Geraldine McAbee.
Memorial services will be held at later date.
The family will be at the residence.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Apr. 1, 2020