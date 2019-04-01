GAFFNEY - Reverend Lee Roy (Leroy) Hannon, 81, of 409 Barclay Ave., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Born in Forest City, N.C., he was the loving husband of Jean Ruff Hannon for 60 years and son of the late Robert E. Lee Hannon and Eva Crowe Hannon. He was a high school graduate, a retired security guard and a minister. He loved his family and loved to read his bible. Reverend Hannon was a member of Pacolet Road Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Randy Hannon and wife, Monzella and Roger Hannon and wife, Delores, both of Gaffney; two daughters, Reshell Wallace and husband, Mike and Rachel Mayfield both of Gaffney; two brothers, Earl Hannon and wife, Diane of Indian Trail and Steve Hannon of Rutherfordton; two sisters, Frances McSwain of Landrum and Dot Grissom of Rockwell, N.C.; seven grandchildren, Krystal Spencer and husband, Brad, Chris Wallace, Randon Hannon, Landon Peeler, Ansley Hannon, Tyler Mayfield and Tommy Mayfield; and a great-granddaughter, Jenova Wallace.

He was preceded in death by a son, Roy Scott Hannon; a daughter, Roxanne Hannon; four brothers, Carl Ray Hannon, Paul Hannon, Robert Hannon and Hubert James Hannon; and two sisters, Betty Jean Lynch and Carol Owens.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Jimmy Powell. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 1886, Gaffney, SC, 29342 or Pacolet Road Baptist Church, 1104 Pacolet Road, Gaffney, SC. 29340.

The family will be at the home of his daughter, Reshell and Mike Wallace, 124 Midway Terrace.

