Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Grover
Calling hours
Following Services
First Baptist Church of Grover

Leslie Kierstead

Leslie Kierstead Obituary

Grover, N.C. - Leslie Watt Kierstead, 52, of 201 N. Timberland Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Cherokee Medical Center in Gaffney, South Carolina.

Born in Anderson, SC, she was the wife of Rev. Scott Allan Kierstead and daughter of Barbara "Bobbie" Taylor Watt of Williamston, SC and the late Billy Joe Watt. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School, was employed with Hamrick Industries, and a member of First Baptist Church of Grover. She loved her family, traveling, especially to the mountains, decorating, enjoyed singing and loved spending holidays with her family, especially at Christmas.

Surviving in addition to her husband and mother are a son, Caleb Scott Kierstead and wife, Bethany of Newberry; a brother, Greg Watt of Georgia; a sister, Melanie Watt of Wellford.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Grover with Rev. Scott Kierstead officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: First Baptist Church of Grover, P.O. Box 237, Grover, NC 28073.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 20, 2019
