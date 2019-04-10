Home

Blacksburg, S.C. - Mr. Lester Bullick "Sonny" Jones, 71, of 100 Hutchins Train, passed away on April 6, 2019, at his residence. Born in Oxford, PA, he was the husband of Patricia Bolin Jones and the son of the late Mr. & Mrs. Elbert Jones. The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 11, 2019, from 6:00-7:00 pm at Gordon Mortuary, 400 West Cherokee Street, Blacksburg, SC 29702. Funeral services will immediately follow at 7:00pm at Gordon Mortuary Chapel. The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Jones family.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Apr. 10, 2019
