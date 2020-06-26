Lettie Craig
Gaffney – Lettie Corene Davidson Craig, age 87, of 703 Davis Street Gaffney, peacefully transitioned from this life on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Lawrence Davidson and Mary Hunt Davidson. She was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church.

She leaves to cherish fond memories, four sons, Horace Craig Jr.(Helen) of Shelby, NC., Van Craig (Charlene), Joe Craig Sr.(Paige), Charles Craig (Makayla) all of Gaffney, SC.

Five daughters, Lettie Diane Proctor of the home, Sarah Craig, Priscilla Craig Smith, Sheila Craig, Annie Jolly all of Gaffney, SC. One sister, Girtha Brown of Gaffney, SC. Raised in the home, Latasha Ratchford, Brittany Craig, Joe Craig Jr.

God sons, Wade Tate, Eric Coleman, Kenneth Ratchford. A host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, greatgreat grandchildren. relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 in the chapel of Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc. Interment will follow at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the residence. Online condolence can be made at www.genesisfuneralservices.com

Due to COVID-19 mandates, capacity will be limited to protect our families and community. Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel INC. is serving the family.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jun. 26, 2020.
