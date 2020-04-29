|
|
Lewis Reece Jefferies, age 70, transitioned from this life, Sunday, April 26,2020 at Novant Presbyterian Medical Center Charlotte NC. He was the son of the late Johnnie and I.V. Jefferies.
He leaves to cherish many fond memories a son, I'Zarrien Q. Reid; three sisters, Thelma Davidson (Clarence), Belvar Studyvance (Edmond) of Gaffney, SC and Doris Watson of Spartanburg, SC; three brothers, J.L. (Jake) Jefferies, Joaquinn (Jack) Jefferies of Gaffney, SC and Robert Jefferies (Leecie) of North Charleston, SC.
A private funeral service will be held 12:00 noon Saturday, May 2, 2020 at The Limestone Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery.
Online condolence can be made at www.genesisfuneralservices.com.
The family is receiving friends at the home of his sister, Belvar Studyvance, 201 Killion Drive Gaffney, SC We do ask that you honor our visitation hours from 12 – 6:30 p.m.; also, that you limit your stay to 10 - 15 minutes as we are practicing social distancing. If you have a mask, please wear it. Thank you for your consideration and understanding as we navigate through this difficult period.
Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc. is serving the family.
Due to Federal & State COVID-19 mandates, capacity will be limited to protect our families and community. Thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Apr. 29, 2020