|
|
Chesnee, SC -- Dora Elizabeth "Lib" Greene Skipper, 85, formerly of 274 Green Farm Road, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Cherokee Medical Center.
Born in Chesnee, she was the wife of Toy Winfred Skipper and daughter of the late Carlisle Greene and Lillian Shields Greene. She was a graduate of Chesnee High School, retired from Newark and of the Baptist faith. She loved her family, flowers, traveling, especially to the Tennessee Mountains, and loved her fur baby "Christy".
Surviving in addition to her husband are three sons, Patrick Bumgardner (Yan Luo) of Spartanburg, Tony Owens of Forest City and Tommy Skipper of Gaffney; a brother, Ray Greene of Chesnee; six grandchildren, Renee Bumgardner, April Bumgardner, Chris Owens, Brandon Owens (Brooke), Andrew Skipper and Monica Skipper; seven great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, James Greene.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel. Social distancing will be observed. Interment will be in the Hicks Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
The family will be at the residence.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, SC
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 24, 2020