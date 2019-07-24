Gaffney, SC - Lillian Wofford Stroupe, 82, of 706 Thompson Street, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at her residence.

Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late James Roshelle Stroupe and daughter of the late Billy E. Wofford and Bessie Peeler Wofford. She was formerly employed by Clary's Dry Cleaning and Hamricks, was a homemaker and a member of Abingdon Creek Baptist Church.

Surviving are a son, James Wofford Stroupe and wife, Becky of Gaffney; two daughters, Janet Stroupe Ward and Amy Elizabeth Jackson, both of Gaffney; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild.

In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Ledford and Clara Howard.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Abingdon Creek Baptist Church.

Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. at the Church with Rev. Bill Jones and Rev. Kenny Wood officiating. Interment will be in the McKowns Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Hospice Care of South Carolina, 1612 N. Limestone Street, Gaffney, SC 29340 or Stay at Home Senior Care of the Upstate, 554 Memorial Drive Ext., Suite D, Greer, SC 29651.

The family will be at the residence.

