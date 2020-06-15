GAFFNEY, S.C. - Lillie Sue Hammett, age 82, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, June 12, 2020.

Lillie Sue was a loving wife to her late husband, Glenn, for 59 years. She was a devoted mother to her two daughters, Candy and Denise, second mother to her son-in-law, Mike, and adoring Maw Maw to her grandson, Grayson Glenn. She was an active member of Cherokee Creek Baptist Church where she was a faithful member of the Faith Partners Sunday School Class and served on various committees throughout the years. She especially loved serving on the Special Days Committee and preparing meals for fellow church members. Lillie Sue often expressed her love for friends and family by providing them with delicious homemade fried apple pies and fresh coconut cakes.

When her husband's career took them to Florida, she enjoyed hosting friends and family during vacations to Silver Springs and Disney World. Once Glenn retired and the couple returned to Gaffney, Lillie Sue spent many seasons canning preserves, vegetable gardening and tending to her flower garden. Mostly, she enjoyed spending time with her grandson, Grayson, and his childhood friends. Her love for children was one of her most endearing qualities. "Miss Sue", as her extended family called her, developed a lasting bond with her special children that filled her heart with joy throughout the years.

Surviving are her two daughters, Candice Hammett Goforth (son-in-law, Mike Goforth) and Denise Hammett, all of Gaffney, and her grandson, Grayson Glenn Goforth of Greenville, SC. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved very much.

Lillie Sue was preceded in death by her husband, F. Glenn Hammett; her parents, Bigie and Bertie Evans; two brothers, Richard Evans and J. E. Evans; and four sisters, Eunice Nichols, Elease Lancaster, Arbutis Scruggs and Rachel Willis.

Funeral services will be held at Cherokee Creek Baptist Church on Sunday, June 14 at 2:30. Dr. Daryle Hawthorne and Reverend Mike Frazier will be officiating. The family will receive friends 1:30 to 2:30 prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee Creek Baptist Church, 501 Buck Shoals Road, Gaffney, SC 29341.

The family will be at the home, 1049 Cherokee National Highway, Gaffney.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome. com. Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.