Lincoln Hugh Hunter, 81, of 132 Little Drive, Gaffney, passed away Monday October 26, 2020 in his residence.

Husband of Elaine Harris Hunter, he was born in Anderson County S.C. to Trossie Cleo and Addie Tucker Hunter.

Lincoln was a Master Electrician and owner of Hooker's Electric Service.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings, T.C. Hunter, Tecora Oliver, and Bennie A. Hunter.

He leaves to cherish loving memories: his wife, Elaine Harris Hunter of the home, two sons, Lincoln Tyrone Hunter of Charlotte and Michael Todd Hunter (Latoya) of Gaffney; a daughter, Sheila H. Littlejohn (Michael) of Gaffney; two brothers, Jacob C. Hunter of Spartanburg and Columbus Hunter of Cowpens; four sisters, Ceola Posey of Gaffney, Ruby Mae Brackett of Gaffney, Gladys Johnson of Inman, and Judy Foster of New Jersey; 10 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He will lie in state Sunday at 1:30 p.m. in Island Creek Baptist Church. The Funeral Service will begin at 2 p.m., with Rev. Dr. Timothy L. Hunter officiating, assisted by Rev. James Armstrong, Rev. Jacob C. Hunter II, and Rev. Dr. A.L. Brackett. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
305 W. Rutledge Ave
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 489-2509
