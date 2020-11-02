1/1
Linda Beaver
Gaffney, S.C. - Linda Wyatt Beaver, 67, of 216 Triangle Road, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of the late Hilliard Wyatt and Eunice Grey Wyatt. She was formerly employed by Milliken and Home Health and a member of Silica Springs Baptist Church. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and greatgrandchildren, loved her Church family, and enjoyed dancing, especially clogging, and working all types of puzzles.

Surviving are two sons, Marvin L. Beaver, Jr. of Gaffney and Dustin Beaver (Randi) of Spartanburg; a daughter, Angela Lynn Brown (Richard) of Inman; a brother, Edward Wyatt of Inman; a sister, Bernice Estes of Gaffney; eight grandchildren, Holly Gaines (Jason), J. R. Bradley, Cody Lynn Wiggins (Brandon), Alexis McKinney (Aaron), Kaylee Beaver, Layla Beaver, Raelynn Leach and Remington Beaver; two great-grandchildren, Aiden Wiggins and Link McKinney. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth Wyatt and Homer Wyatt and two sisters, Margaret Crocker and Evelyn Peterson.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Silica Springs Baptist Church. Memorial services will immediately follow at 11 a.m. at the Church with Dr. Billy Elder officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Silica Springs Baptist Church, 2032 Pacolet Highway, Gaffney, SC 29340.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 2, 2020.
