Gaffney - Mrs. Linda Blanton, 76, of 169 Roy Dr., passed away on May 29, 2019, at her residence.

Born in Union, she was the wife of Arnold Blanton and the daughter of the late Eugene and Gladys Searcy Wylie.

In addition to her husband, surviving Mrs. Blanton are three sons, Larry Goforth (Sam), of York, Jeff Goforth, of York, and Mike Goforth, of Clover; one step-son, Jason Blanton, of Granite City, IL; one step-daughter, Wendy Goss (Don), of St. Louis, MO; one daughterin law, Patty Goforth, of York; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Charles Goforth.

The family will receive friends on Monday, June 3rd, 2019, from 12:00-1:00 pm at Gordon Mortuary of Gaffney. Funeral services will immediately follow in the Gordon Mortuary of Gaffney chapel at 1:00 pm. Interment will be at Frederick Memorial Gardens.

The family will be at the residence.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.

The Gaffney location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Blanton family.