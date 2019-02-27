|
Kings Mountain, N.C. - Linda Elizabeth Fortenberry, 70, 716 Sipes Street Kings Mountain, NC, went home to be with the Lord, February 25, 2019, at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia, NC. Born in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of Addie Elizabeth (Davis) Ellison, of Gaffney, SC, and the late Adolphus Gibson. The family will receive friends Thursday, February 28, 2019, from 3-4:00 PM, at Mt. Whitaker Baptist Church. A Celebration Of Life Memorial Service will begin at 4:00 PM. The Gore Family of White Columns Funeral Service is serving the Fortenberry Family.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Feb. 27, 2019
