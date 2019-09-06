|
Linda Anne Logan, 61, of 310 Sycamore Street, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019, in her home.
Widow of Tommy Logan, she was born in Gaffney and was a daughter of the late O.P and Wilma Wood Davis.
She was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church and a retired employee of National Textile, Inc.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two siblings, Helen and Paul.
She leaves to cherish loving memories: her daughters, Mary Davis (Charles Smith, Lutricia Jefferies (Zavier), Jacqueline Logan and Lataner Logan; sons, Kevin Davis, Tommy, Michael, and Darius Logan; two sisters, a sister, Frances Davis; a brother, John Davis, all of Gaffney; 4 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
The Funeral Service will be Saturday, 2:00 p.m., in Mount Olive Baptist Church with Rev. Clarence Davis officiating. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery. She will be in state in the church Saturday at 1:00 p.m.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sept. 6, 2019