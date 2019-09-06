Home

Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
305 W. Rutledge Ave
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 489-2509
Lying in State
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mount Olive Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Mount Olive Baptist Church

Linda Logan

Linda Logan Obituary

Linda Anne Logan, 61, of 310 Sycamore Street, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019, in her home.

Widow of Tommy Logan, she was born in Gaffney and was a daughter of the late O.P and Wilma Wood Davis.

She was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church and a retired employee of National Textile, Inc.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two siblings, Helen and Paul.

She leaves to cherish loving memories: her daughters, Mary Davis (Charles Smith, Lutricia Jefferies (Zavier), Jacqueline Logan and Lataner Logan; sons, Kevin Davis, Tommy, Michael, and Darius Logan; two sisters, a sister, Frances Davis; a brother, John Davis, all of Gaffney; 4 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

The Funeral Service will be Saturday, 2:00 p.m., in Mount Olive Baptist Church with Rev. Clarence Davis officiating. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery. She will be in state in the church Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

The Gilmore Mortuary, www.gilmoresmortuary.com

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sept. 6, 2019
