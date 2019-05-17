Gaston, S.C. - Linda Todd McDowell, 72, of 786 Woodtrail Drive, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Agape Hospice House in Columbia.

Born in Conway, she was the widow of the late Ronnie McDowell and daughter of the late Norman Todd and Lula Mae Grainger Todd. She retired from Uniway and was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are a son, Daniel Moore of Gaston, SC; a daughter, Angela Hutcherson and husband, Billy of Gaffney; two brothers, Henry Todd and John Todd, both of Gaston, SC; a sister, Donna Fipps of Conway; four grandchildren, Jayden Moore, Jennifer Stroupe, Ashley Stroupe and Joshua Stroupe; six great-grandchildren, Zachary Bagwell, Abigail Hutcherson, Landon Byars, Liam Stroupe, Malachi Staley and Jonah Staley. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Calvin Todd and Gene Todd and a brother-inlaw, Roger Fipps.

Cryptside services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with Pastor Ron Culbertson officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , 901 S. Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302 or COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Miami, FL 33134.

The family will be at respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.