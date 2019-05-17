Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141

Linda Todd McDowell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Linda Todd McDowell Obituary

Gaston, S.C. - Linda Todd McDowell, 72, of 786 Woodtrail Drive, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Agape Hospice House in Columbia.

Born in Conway, she was the widow of the late Ronnie McDowell and daughter of the late Norman Todd and Lula Mae Grainger Todd. She retired from Uniway and was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are a son, Daniel Moore of Gaston, SC; a daughter, Angela Hutcherson and husband, Billy of Gaffney; two brothers, Henry Todd and John Todd, both of Gaston, SC; a sister, Donna Fipps of Conway; four grandchildren, Jayden Moore, Jennifer Stroupe, Ashley Stroupe and Joshua Stroupe; six great-grandchildren, Zachary Bagwell, Abigail Hutcherson, Landon Byars, Liam Stroupe, Malachi Staley and Jonah Staley. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Calvin Todd and Gene Todd and a brother-inlaw, Roger Fipps.

Cryptside services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with Pastor Ron Culbertson officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , 901 S. Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302 or COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Miami, FL 33134.

The family will be at respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now