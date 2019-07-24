Cowpens, SC -- Lindsay Taylor McDowell, 24, of 230 Eaker Road, was promoted to Glory and went home to be with the Lord on July 19, 2019.

Born in Spartanburg but a lifelong resident of Cherokee County, she was the daughter of Dr. Craig McDowell and Dr. Kimberly Ehlich-McDowell. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School, USC Upstate and USC Columbia earning her paralegal degree and was employed in marketing. Lindsay was an accomplished cheerleader starting at 7 years old. She was a fierce competitor with Carolina Allstars and Rockstar Competitive Cheer appearing on ESPN. She was captain of the Gaffney High School Cheerleading Squad and was inducted into the Gaffney High School Hall of Fame for Cheerleading. She was a member of the Carolina Debutante Society and the L'Etoile Club and an avid Clemson fan. She was a member of the First Baptist Church where she loved ministering to the youth.

Surviving in addition to her parents are two brothers, Josh McDowell and wife, Amy of Florence and Carson McDowell of the home; a nephew, Evan Mc- Dowell; two nieces, Charlotte Claire McDowell and Leah McDowell; maternal grandmother, Dr. Judy Ehlich of Cowpens; paternal grandmother, Elsie Mc- Dowell of Chesnee. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Dr. Bruce Ehlich, paternal grandfather, L. A. McDowell and paternal grandmother, Libby McDowell.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Gaffney with Dr. Tommy Huddleston and Pastor Jan King officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Lindsay McDowell Beach Camp Memorial Scholarship Fund at First Baptist Church, 200 N. Limestone Street, Gaffney, SC 29340.

The family will be at the residence, 230 Eaker Road, Cowpens.

