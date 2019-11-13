|
Chesnee, S.C. - Lisa Ann Bishop Swanger, 52, of 208 N. Georgia Avenue, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 at her residence.
Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of Larry W. Bishop and Margaret Bishop of Gaffney and Mae Ruth Phillips McCoy of Spartanburg. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School, loved being a mother and she loved magnolia flowers. Mrs. Swanger was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving is a son, A.J. Cheatwood of the home; two daughters, Haley Cheatwood of the home and Summer Hyman of Wesley Chapel, FL; a sister, Shanda Calvert and husband, Richard of Boiling Springs; four grandchildren, Hanna Hyman, Lily Hyman, Sophia Cardias and Jackson Cardias; father of her children, Anthony Cheatwood of Chesnee; two step-sisters, Cameron McCraw and husband, Jay of Gaffney and Ashley Whitlock of Gaffney; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Memorial services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Clyde Thomas and Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: The family for the children, C/O Anthony Cheatwood, 123 Whispering Hills Lane, Chesnee, SC, 29323.
The family will be at the home of Larry and Margaret Bishop, 1411 Ford Road.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 13, 2019