Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
View Map

Lisa Ann Swanger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lisa Ann Swanger Obituary

Chesnee, S.C. - Lisa Ann Bishop Swanger, 52, of 208 N. Georgia Avenue, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 at her residence.

Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of Larry W. Bishop and Margaret Bishop of Gaffney and Mae Ruth Phillips McCoy of Spartanburg. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School, loved being a mother and she loved magnolia flowers. Mrs. Swanger was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving is a son, A.J. Cheatwood of the home; two daughters, Haley Cheatwood of the home and Summer Hyman of Wesley Chapel, FL; a sister, Shanda Calvert and husband, Richard of Boiling Springs; four grandchildren, Hanna Hyman, Lily Hyman, Sophia Cardias and Jackson Cardias; father of her children, Anthony Cheatwood of Chesnee; two step-sisters, Cameron McCraw and husband, Jay of Gaffney and Ashley Whitlock of Gaffney; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Memorial services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Clyde Thomas and Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: The family for the children, C/O Anthony Cheatwood, 123 Whispering Hills Lane, Chesnee, SC, 29323.

The family will be at the home of Larry and Margaret Bishop, 1411 Ford Road.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lisa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -