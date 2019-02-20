North Myrtle Beach, S.C. - Sarah Lisa Jolly Dodson, 55, of North Myrtle Beach, SC passed to her eternal home on February 18, 2019 from complications following surgery and an extended illness.

She was the wife of Jeffrey Dodson of North Myrtle Beach and the daughter of Mary Mason and Henry Jolly of Gaffney, SC. She is also survived by a stepson Kyle Dodson, a sister, Chris Jolly (Mark), a brother, Dr. Hank Jolly (Michelle), a niece, Elizabeth Hartzog, three nephews, Matt Hartzog, Mason Jolly and Jack Jolly and many close lifelong friends.

Lisa loved her Lord Jesus Christ, family, friends, art, music, animals, nature, and the beach. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School and Winthrop University. She was an artist and a potter. She had a kind and loving heart, was much loved, and will be missed by all.

After a private burial, the family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:00 PM on Thursday, February 21, 2019 in the parlor of Limestone Presbyterian Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:00 PM at the Church with Rev. Jon Van Deventer officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

The family will be at the home of her parents in Gaffney.

