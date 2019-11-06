Home

Gaffney, S.C. - Lisa Mullins Mack, 62, of 402 Grindall Ford Road, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Born in Gaffney, she was the wife of Bennie Lee Mack, II and daughter of Marjorie Lester Mullins of Gaffney and the late D. V. Mullins. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School and Spartanburg Technical College and was formerly employed by Belk, Duke Power Company and the Cherokee County Courthouse. She loved her family, fishing, camping and the outdoors. She was a member of Bethany Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to her husband and mother are a brother, Vic Mullins and wife, Kathy of Ridgeway, SC; a nephew, Joel Martin and wife, Wanda of Marion, SC; also surviving are aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11 a.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Randy Lewis officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

The family will be at the residence.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 6, 2019
