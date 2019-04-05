Gaffney, S.C. - Lloyd Paul Hink, II, 39, of 133 Erika Lane, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Atrium Health in Charlotte, NC.

Born in Sanford, NC, he was the husband of Danelle Hink of the home and son of Lloyd Hink and Brenda Jenkins Hink of Gaffney. He was a 1998 graduate of Gaffney High School and employed by Rooster Black Fish.

Surviving in addition to his wife and parents are three sisters, Tonya Fowler, Alisha Sanlin and Ashley Hink, all of Gaffney; two nieces, Haile Hink and Skylar Sanlin. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Paul and Nancy Morris.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the home of Mark & Kathy Bradley, 969 Macedonia Road, Gaffney, SC 29341.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , 3535 Pelham Road, Suite 101, Greenville, SC 29615 or Hospitality House of Charlotte, 1400 Scott Avenue, Charlotte, N 28203.

The family will be at the home of Mark & Kathy Bradley, 969 Macedonia Road, Gaffney.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.