Gaffney - Ms. Lockajean Phillips, 39, affectionately known as "Stanka" passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 in Greenville South Carolina. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 21st at 1 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary of Gaffney. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. The Gaffney location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the family.