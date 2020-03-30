|
Gaffney, SC - Mary Logan Wilson, 27, of 1348 Ford Road, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 27, 2020.
Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of Raymond Crawford and Brenda Peterson Crawford. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School, attended Spartanburg Community College, enjoyed traveling, singing, dancing, cooking and baking. She also enjoyed riding motorcycles, cosmetology, had a great love for her family, friends and animals. She was employed with Sasser's of Chesnee. Logan was a member of Mt. Ararat Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, also surviving is a son, Conner Chandler of the home; a brother, James Crawford of Gaffney; a sister, Christy Crawford McCoy and husband, Carl of Moncks Corner; two nieces, Taylen and Kalaya Crawford; and nephew, Kaeden Crawford.
Logan will be taken to the home on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at the residence with Reverend Tommy Wright and Reverend Eddie Willis officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Mt. Ararat Baptist Church, 412 McKown's Mountain Road, Gaffney, SC, 29340.
The family will be at the residence.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Mar. 30, 2020