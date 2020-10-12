1/
Lois Greene
Cowpens, S.C. - Lois Spencer Greene, 90, of 6349 Cannons Campground Road, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 8, 2020.

Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late Ernest Marvin Greene and the daughter of the late Harold Odell Spencer and Emma Elizabeth Spencer. She was retired from Community Cash after 30 years of service, enjoyed baking cakes, especially fried apple pies that were the best, yardwork, flowers and traveling. Mrs. Greene was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church.

Surviving are three daughters, Pam Owens of Gaffney, Melba Eades (Keith Ashley) of Liberty and Brenda Harris-Davis (Randy) of Spartanburg; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Greene was preceded in death by a son, Ernie Carlton Greene; four brothers, Harold Spencer, Jack Spencer, Bill Spencer and Ned Spencer; and son-in-law, Charles L. "Brother" Owens.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Dr. Terry Duvall and Reverend Bryon McIntire officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Toys for Tots Foundation, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle VA, 22172.

The family will be at the home of her daughter, 6365 Cannons Campground Road.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Frederick Memorial Gardens
